Bull of the Day: Olin (OLN)
Inflation, whether transitory or not, is creating opportunities all over the market. It’s making some stocks into absolute rockstars. One way to uncover these stocks is by leaning on the power of the Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank helps find stocks with strong earnings trends. These strong trends often lead to price appreciation because, after all, the name of the game is earnings. Companies that bring in the highest profits often gain the attention of investors.
Today’s Bull of the Day is Olin (OLN - Free Report) . Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester.
Olin Corporation Price and Consensus
Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote
Olin is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in the Chemical – Diversified industry. The stock just reported strong earnings after the bell last Thursday, October 21st. Q3 earnings came in at $2.38, 14% better than expectations. That was the latest in a string of 3 consecutive quarterly earnings beats.
Analysts have taken note of the trend. Over the last thirty days, four analysts have increased their earnings estimates for next year. The bullish sentiment has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year from $5.77 to $7.33. A similar move on has happened on current year estimates where the Zacks Consensus Estimate is up from $6.41 to $7.95. That current year number represents year-over-year growth of an astounding 688%.