Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.
Valley National Bancorp (VLY - Free Report) : This holding company for Valley National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.
Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
