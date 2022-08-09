Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

First Busey Corporation (BUSE - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Busey Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

