In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) - free report >>
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) - free report >>
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:
Atlas Corp. (ATCO - Free Report) : This asset manager and operator of container-ships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus
Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Atlas Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Atlas Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Atlas Corp. Quote
American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
American Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Financial Group, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.
American Financial Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
American Financial Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American Financial Group, Inc. Quote
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT - Free Report) : This business development company that seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Price and Consensus
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.