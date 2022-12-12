Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12:

Barclays PLC (BCS - Free Report) : This company that provides various financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Barclays PLC Price and Consensus

Barclays PLC Price and Consensus

Barclays PLC price-consensus-chart | Barclays PLC Quote

Barclays has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.53, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Barclays PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Barclays PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Barclays PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Barclays PLC Quote

 

 

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC - Free Report) : This company that provides various financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Wintrust Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Wintrust Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Wintrust Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wintrust Financial Corporation Quote

Wintrust Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.13, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Wintrust Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Wintrust Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Wintrust Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Wintrust Financial Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Barclays PLC (BCS) - free report >>

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) - free report >>

Published in

finance