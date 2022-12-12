In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Barclays PLC (BCS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Barclays PLC (BCS) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 12th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12:
Barclays PLC (BCS - Free Report) : This company that provides various financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Barclays PLC Price and Consensus
Barclays PLC price-consensus-chart | Barclays PLC Quote
Barclays has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.53, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Barclays PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
Barclays PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Barclays PLC Quote
Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC - Free Report) : This company that provides various financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Wintrust Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Wintrust Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wintrust Financial Corporation Quote
Wintrust Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.13, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Wintrust Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Wintrust Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Wintrust Financial Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.