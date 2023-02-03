Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 3rd:

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) : This Illinois-based company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland has a PEG ratio of 1.94 compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR - Free Report) : This company which operates as an automated global electronic market maker and broker, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Interactive Brokers has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

United Rentals (URI - Free Report) : This company which is the largest equipment rental company in the world with an integrated network of 1,521 rental locations in United States, Canada and Europe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

