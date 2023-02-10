Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:  

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.52 compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP - Free Report) : This company which provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States, as measured by total assets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.92 compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

