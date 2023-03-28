We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28th:
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) : This company which is a value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s shares gained 25.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Publicis Groupe (PUBGY - Free Report) : This global advertising and communications organization which offers a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Publicis Groupe’s shares gained 21.9% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM - Free Report) : This company which is a federally chartered instrumentality of the United States that was created to establish a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s shares gained 14.9% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
