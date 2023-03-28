Back to top

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28th:

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) : This company which is a value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s shares gained 25.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Publicis Groupe (PUBGY - Free Report) : This global advertising and communications organization which offers a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Publicis Groupe’s shares gained 21.9% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM - Free Report) : This company which is a federally chartered instrumentality of the United States that was created to establish a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s shares gained 14.9% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

