See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) - free report >>
WPP PLC (WPP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) - free report >>
WPP PLC (WPP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3rd:
Infineon Technologies (IFNNY - Free Report) : This company which designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic device, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus
Infineon Technologies AG price-consensus-chart | Infineon Technologies AG Quote
Infineon Technologies’s shares gained 34.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Infineon Technologies AG Price
Infineon Technologies AG price | Infineon Technologies AG Quote
HireQuest (HQI - Free Report) : This company which provides temporary staffing services which include general labour, industrial and construction personnel, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
HireQuest, Inc. Price and Consensus
HireQuest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HireQuest, Inc. Quote
HireQuest’s shares gained 34.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
HireQuest, Inc. Price
HireQuest, Inc. price | HireQuest, Inc. Quote
WPP (WPP - Free Report) : This marketing communications services company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa and Middle East, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
WPP PLC Price and Consensus
WPP PLC price-consensus-chart | WPP PLC Quote
WPP’ shares gained 18.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
WPP PLC Price
WPP PLC price | WPP PLC Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.