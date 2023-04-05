Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4th:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI - Free Report) : This company which is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price and Consensus

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price and Consensus

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance price-consensus-chart | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.15%, compared with the industry average of 13.15%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.15%, compared with the industry average of 10.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote

BNP Paribas (BNPQY - Free Report) : This company which is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor's, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus

BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus

BNP Paribas SA price-consensus-chart | BNP Paribas SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.36%, compared with the industry average of 3.80%.

BNP Paribas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

BNP Paribas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

BNP Paribas SA dividend-yield-ttm | BNP Paribas SA Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) - free report >>

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) - free report >>

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) - free report >>

Published in

dividend-stocks dividend-yield finance