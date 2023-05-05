Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 3%, compared with the industry average of 2%.

ABB Ltd (ABB - Free Report) : This company that engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 1%.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) : This industrial flow management equipment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


