See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Flowserve Corporation (FLS) - free report >>
ABB Ltd (ABB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Flowserve Corporation (FLS) - free report >>
ABB Ltd (ABB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:
Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus
Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 3%, compared with the industry average of 2%.
Kennametal Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kennametal Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kennametal Inc. Quote
ABB Ltd (ABB - Free Report) : This company that engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
ABB Ltd Price and Consensus
ABB Ltd price-consensus-chart | ABB Ltd Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 1%.
ABB Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)
ABB Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | ABB Ltd Quote
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) : This industrial flow management equipment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Flowserve Corporation Price and Consensus
Flowserve Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flowserve Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Flowserve Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Flowserve Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Flowserve Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.