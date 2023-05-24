Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24th:

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of content delivery network (CDN) and cloud infrastructure services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Akamai Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Akamai Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Akamai Technologies, Inc. Quote

Akamai’s shares gained 18.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. Price

Akamai Technologies, Inc. Price

Akamai Technologies, Inc. price | Akamai Technologies, Inc. Quote

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) : This company which is the largest supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.4% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

Builder’s shares gained 38.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT - Free Report) : This company which provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the China, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Perion’s shares gained 50.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price | Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) - free report >>

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) - free report >>

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) - free report >>

Published in

computers consumer-discretionary retail