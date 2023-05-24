We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24th:
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of content delivery network (CDN) and cloud infrastructure services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Akamai Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Akamai Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Akamai Technologies, Inc. Quote
Akamai’s shares gained 18.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Akamai Technologies, Inc. Price
Akamai Technologies, Inc. price | Akamai Technologies, Inc. Quote
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) : This company which is the largest supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.4% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus
Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote
Builder’s shares gained 38.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price
Builders FirstSource, Inc. price | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT - Free Report) : This company which provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the China, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
Perion’s shares gained 50.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price | Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.