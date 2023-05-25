Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 25th:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT - Free Report) : This closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company with an investment objective to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Price and Consensus

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Price and Consensus

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Crescent Point Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.60%.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Crescent Point Energy Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

McDonald's Corporation (MCD - Free Report) : This leading fast-food chain that currently operates more than 39,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

McDonald's Corporation Price and Consensus

McDonald's Corporation Price and Consensus

McDonald's Corporation price-consensus-chart | McDonald's Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

McDonald's Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

McDonald's Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

McDonald's Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | McDonald's Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


McDonald's Corporation (MCD) - free report >>

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) - free report >>

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy retail