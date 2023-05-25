We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 25th:
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT - Free Report) : This closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company with an investment objective to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of 3%.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.60%.
McDonald's Corporation (MCD - Free Report) : This leading fast-food chain that currently operates more than 39,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
