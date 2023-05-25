We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Time to Buy Stock in These Pharmaceutical Giants for EPS Growth
Among the broader Zacks Medical sector, several pharmaceutical companies are attractive at the moment.
With the Large-Cap Pharmaceutical Industry in the top 27% of over 250 Zacks industries here are two leaders in the space that are poised for growth.
Novartis (NVS - Free Report) )
Sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Switzerland-based Novartis has a “B” Style Scores grade for Growth. Novartis’ earnings potential is intriguing as the company has one of the strongest and broadest oncology drugs and generics portfolios.
This has helped Novartis maintain its dominance as a top pharmaceutical company with its focus centered on cardiology, immunology, neuroscience. solid tumors, and hematology.
Notably, earnings estimate revisions have continued to trend higher over the last quarter. Novartis’ earnings are now expected to jump 9% this year and rise another 8% in fiscal 2024 at $7.22 per share. Fiscal 2024 would represent 25% EPS growth over the last five years with 2020 earnings at $5.75 per share.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Along with Novartis’ growth prospects the company also offers investors a very respectable 2.27% dividend yield. This is near the industry average of 2.41% and trumps the S&P 500’s 1.54% average. Novartis has increased its dividend in each of the last five years with 4.10% growth over this period.
Novartis stock is up +8% year to date to roughly match the S&P 500 and outperform the Large-Cap Pharma Markets’ virtually flat performance.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Novo Nordisk ((NVO - Free Report) )
Also sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Denmark-based Novo Nordisk continues to stand out with an “A” Style Scores grade for Growth. Novo’s expansion has been fueled by its leading diabetes portfolio of GLP-1 receptor agonists and insulin treatments.
Earnings estimates have risen again over the last 30 days. Fiscal 2023 earnings are now forecasted to soar 46% at $5.07 per share compared to EPS of $3.46 in 2022. Plus, fiscal 2024 EPS is projected to jump another 16% at $5.91 a share.
More impressive, fiscal 2024 projections represent 114% EPS growth over the last five years with 2020 earnings at $2.76 per share.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
While Novo‘s primary focus on providing returns to shareholders is through its growth and stock performance the company does offer a 1.05% dividend yield. Plus, Novo stock is up +20% YTD to easily top the benchmark and the Large-Cap Pharma Market.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Takeaway
The rising earnings estimate revisions are a strong sign that there could be more upside for Novartis and Novo Nordisk stock this year. Furthermore, both companies are leaders in critical areas of healthcare and remain sound long-term investments for 2023 and beyond.