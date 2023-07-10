Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys price-consensus-chart | Enersys Quote

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.11 compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Enersys PEG Ratio (TTM)

Enersys PEG Ratio (TTM)

Enersys peg-ratio-ttm | Enersys Quote

 

 

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY - Free Report) : This technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Siemens AG Price and Consensus

Siemens AG Price and Consensus

Siemens AG price-consensus-chart | Siemens AG Quote

Siemens has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Siemens AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Siemens AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Siemens AG peg-ratio-ttm | Siemens AG Quote

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) :Thisresidential home development and finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Toll Brothers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>

Enersys (ENS) - free report >>

Siemens AG (SIEGY) - free report >>

Published in

construction