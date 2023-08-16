See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16:
Getty Realty Corp. (GTY - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This automobile companyhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
