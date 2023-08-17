Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC - Free Report) : This natural gas compression services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This company which operates as a diversified conglomerate involved in property, aviation, beverages, marine, trading, and industrial sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

