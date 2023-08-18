See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
AppLovin Corporation (APP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
AppLovin Corporation (APP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18:
POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX - Free Report) : This iron and steel company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
POSCO Price and Consensus
POSCO price-consensus-chart | POSCO Quote
POSCO’s shares gained 50.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
POSCO Price
POSCO price | POSCO Quote
AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) : This company which provides software-based platform for mobile app developers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 94.3% over the last 60 days.
AppLovin Corporation Price and Consensus
AppLovin Corporation price-consensus-chart | AppLovin Corporation Quote
AppLovin’s shares gained 50.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AppLovin Corporation Price
AppLovin Corporation price | AppLovin Corporation Quote
Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG - Free Report) : This company which provides retirement solutions and insurance products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Corebridge Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Corebridge Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Corebridge Financial, Inc. Quote
Corebridge’shares gained 9.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Corebridge Financial, Inc. Price
Corebridge Financial, Inc. price | Corebridge Financial, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.