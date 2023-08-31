See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Markel Group Inc. (MKL) - free report >>
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Markel Group Inc. (MKL) - free report >>
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote
Heritage’s shares gained 10% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. price | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT - Free Report) : This non-operated oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Quote
Granite Ridge’s shares gained 38.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Price
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. price | Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Quote
Markel Group Inc. (MKL - Free Report) : This diverse financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Markel Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Markel Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Markel Group Inc. Quote
Markel’s shares gained 12.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Markel Group Inc. Price
Markel Group Inc. price | Markel Group Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.