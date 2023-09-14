See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Global Partners LP (GLP) - free report >>
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Global Partners LP (GLP) - free report >>
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:
Global Partners (GLP - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Global Partners LP Price and Consensus
Global Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Global Partners LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of 7.5%.
Global Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Global Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Global Partners LP Quote
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This company which is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote
AMark Precious Metals (AMRK - Free Report) : This company which operates as a full-service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Price and Consensus
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens