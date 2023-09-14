Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:

Global Partners (GLP - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of 7.5%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This company which is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

AMark Precious Metals (AMRK - Free Report) : This company which operates as a full-service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

