Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today September 15th:

Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.0% over the last 60 days.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. Price and Consensus

Shift4 Payments, Inc. Price and Consensus

Shift4 Payments, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shift4 Payments, Inc. Quote

Shift4 Payments has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Shift4 Payments, Inc. Quote

Option Care Health (OPCH - Free Report) : This company which provides infusion and home care management solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Option Care Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Option Care Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Option Care Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote

Option Care Health has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Option Care Health, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Option Care Health, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Option Care Health, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote

GEE Group (JOB - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 100.0% over the last 60 days.

GEE Group Inc. Price and Consensus

GEE Group Inc. Price and Consensus

GEE Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | GEE Group Inc. Quote

GEE Group has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

GEE Group Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

GEE Group Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

GEE Group Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | GEE Group Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


GEE Group Inc. (JOB) - free report >>

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) - free report >>

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) - free report >>

Published in

business-services medical