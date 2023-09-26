Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25:

Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This power and energy solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS - Free Report) : This hospitality and entertainment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marcus Corporation (The) (MCS) - free report >>

Dana Incorporated (DAN) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary