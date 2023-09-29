We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH - Free Report) : This functional beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.1% over the last 60 days.
Celsius Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Celsius Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celsius Holdings Inc. Quote
TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI - Free Report) : This energy solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.
Tetra Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tetra Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tetra Technologies, Inc. Quote
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lithia Motors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK - Free Report) : This trader of precious metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Price and Consensus
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Quote
Semantix, Inc. (STIX - Free Report) : This Software as a Service (SaaS) data-platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Semantix, Inc. Price and Consensus
Semantix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Semantix, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.