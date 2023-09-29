Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH - Free Report) : This functional beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.1% over the last 60 days.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI - Free Report) : This energy solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK - Free Report) : This trader of precious metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Semantix, Inc. (STIX - Free Report) : This Software as a Service (SaaS) data-platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.  

 


 


