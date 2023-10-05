Back to top

Best Income Stock to Buy for October 5th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

PattersonUTI Energy (PTEN - Free Report) : This oilfield services company which has one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

