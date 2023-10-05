We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stock to Buy for October 5th
Here is the stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:
PattersonUTI Energy (PTEN - Free Report) : This oilfield services company which has one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Quote
