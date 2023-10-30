See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:
Chubb Limited (CB - Free Report) : This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Chubb’s shares gained 2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
McGrath RentCorp (MGRC - Free Report) : This business to business rental company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
McGrath’s shares gained 5.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This marine transportation services company catering to oil industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Teekay’s shares gained 12.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
