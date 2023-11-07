See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for November 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:
Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS - Free Report) : This company which develops and manufactures advanced defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Leonardo’s shares gained 15.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) : This company which offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.1% over the last 60 days.
AppFolio’ shares gained 11.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
XPO, Inc. (XPO - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of asset-based less-than-truckload transportation principally in North America, with proprietary technology which moves goods efficiently, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.
XPO’s shares gained 10.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
