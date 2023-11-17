See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 17th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17, 2023:
TIM S.A. (TIMB - Free Report) : This telecommunications company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
TIM S.A. has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) : This integrated building systems solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.7% over the last 60 days.
Limbach Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.88 compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Barrett Business Services (BBSI - Free Report) : This business management solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Barrett Business Services has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.