See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) - free report >>
Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) - free report >>
Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27:
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metal company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote
Ryerson Holding Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.37, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ryerson Holding Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Ryerson Holding Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus
Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote
Toyota has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.75 compared with 20.26 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Toyota Motor Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Toyota Motor Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote
Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett, Inc. Quote
Hibbett has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.53 compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Hibbett, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Hibbett, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Hibbett, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.