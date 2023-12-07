Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

AudioCodes (AUDC - Free Report) : This company which, is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Griffon (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

