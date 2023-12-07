See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:
AudioCodes (AUDC - Free Report) : This company which, is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.
Griffon (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
