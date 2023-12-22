Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22:

Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote

Stellantis' shares gained 21.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Stellantis N.V. Price

Stellantis N.V. Price

Stellantis N.V. price | Stellantis N.V. Quote

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS - Free Report) : This building systems and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.          

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Quote

Watts Water Technologies' shares gained 19.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. price | Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Quote

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Blue Owl Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Blue Owl Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Owl Capital Corporation Quote

Blue Owl Capital's shares gained 13.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation Price

Blue Owl Capital Corporation Price

Blue Owl Capital Corporation price | Blue Owl Capital Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) - free report >>

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) - free report >>

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance