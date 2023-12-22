See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) - free report >>
Stellantis N.V. (STLA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) - free report >>
Stellantis N.V. (STLA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22:
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus
Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote
Stellantis' shares gained 21.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Stellantis N.V. Price
Stellantis N.V. price | Stellantis N.V. Quote
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS - Free Report) : This building systems and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Quote
Watts Water Technologies' shares gained 19.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. price | Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Quote
Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Blue Owl Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
Blue Owl Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Owl Capital Corporation Quote
Blue Owl Capital's shares gained 13.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Blue Owl Capital Corporation Price
Blue Owl Capital Corporation price | Blue Owl Capital Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.