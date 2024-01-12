Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Air France-KLMSA (AFLYY - Free Report) : This airline company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Air France-KLM has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.50, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Toyota has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.98, compared with 19.13 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) : This company that provides insurance to lifestyle and housing segments carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Assurant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.74, compared with 21.26 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


