Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21:

Archrock, Inc. (AROC - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) : This water treatment and hygiene services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

