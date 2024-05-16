Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 16th:

Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer offering design-led lifestyle products based in Guangzhou, China, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.7% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI - Free Report) : This company which designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price and Consensus

Levi Strauss & Co. Price and Consensus

Levi Strauss & Co. price-consensus-chart | Levi Strauss & Co. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Levi Strauss & Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Levi Strauss & Co. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Costamare Inc. (CMRE) - free report >>

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) - free report >>

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) - free report >>

Published in

dividend-yield retail transportation