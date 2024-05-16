We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 16th:
Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer offering design-led lifestyle products based in Guangzhou, China, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI - Free Report) : This company which designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
