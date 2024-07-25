Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote

Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) : This identity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus

Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus

Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM - Free Report) : This miner of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

Silvercorp Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Silvercorp Metals Inc. Quote

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX - Free Report) : This apparel, shoes, and accessories company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stitch Fix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stitch Fix, Inc. Quote

Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR - Free Report) : This commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.

Beyond Air, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beyond Air, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beyond Air, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beyond Air, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) - free report >>

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) - free report >>

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) - free report >>

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) - free report >>

Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary medical-devices