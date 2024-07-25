We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus
Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote
Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) : This identity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus
Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM - Free Report) : This miner of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. Price and Consensus
Silvercorp Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Silvercorp Metals Inc. Quote
Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX - Free Report) : This apparel, shoes, and accessories company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Stitch Fix, Inc. Price and Consensus
Stitch Fix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stitch Fix, Inc. Quote
Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR - Free Report) : This commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
Beyond Air, Inc. Price and Consensus
Beyond Air, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beyond Air, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.