See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
AppLovin Corporation (APP) - free report >>
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
AppLovin Corporation (APP) - free report >>
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:
Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL - Free Report) : This food company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Vital Farms, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vital Farms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vital Farms, Inc. Quote
Vital Farms’ shares gained 102.6% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vital Farms, Inc. Price
Vital Farms, Inc. price | Vital Farms, Inc. Quote
AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) : This company that engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
AppLovin Corporation Price and Consensus
AppLovin Corporation price-consensus-chart | AppLovin Corporation Quote
AppLovin’s shares gained 68.8% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AppLovin Corporation Price
AppLovin Corporation price | AppLovin Corporation Quote
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote
Heritage’s shares gained 15.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. price | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.