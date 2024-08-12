Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL - Free Report) : This food company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Vital Farms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vital Farms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vital Farms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vital Farms, Inc. Quote

Vital Farms’ shares gained 102.6% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Vital Farms, Inc. Price

Vital Farms, Inc. Price

Vital Farms, Inc. price | Vital Farms, Inc. Quote

AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) : This company that engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

AppLovin Corporation Price and Consensus

AppLovin Corporation Price and Consensus

AppLovin Corporation price-consensus-chart | AppLovin Corporation Quote

AppLovin’s shares gained 68.8% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AppLovin Corporation Price

AppLovin Corporation Price

AppLovin Corporation price | AppLovin Corporation Quote

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote

Heritage’s shares gained 15.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. price | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AppLovin Corporation (APP) - free report >>

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) - free report >>

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples