Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:  

Mitsui & Co. (MITSY - Free Report) : This company which has a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Mitsui & Co. Price and Consensus

Mitsui & Co. Price and Consensus

Mitsui & Co. price-consensus-chart | Mitsui & Co. Quote

Mitsui & Co. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.15 compared with 23.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mitsui & Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Mitsui & Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Mitsui & Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Mitsui & Co. Quote

Assurant (AIZ - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. Price and Consensus

Assurant, Inc. Price and Consensus

Assurant, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Assurant, Inc. Quote

Assurant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.65 compared with 45.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Assurant, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Assurant, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Assurant, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Assurant, Inc. Quote

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Deutsche Telekom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.34 compared with 26.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Deutsche Telekom AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG pe-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) - free report >>

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>

Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) - free report >>

Published in

communications finance