Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 22nd:

JD.com (JD - Free Report) : This company which operates as an online direct sales company in China, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JD.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Okta (OKTA - Free Report) : This company which is the world’s second largest end-to-end IT services provider and offers a broad array of professional services to clients in the global, commercial and government markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus

Okta has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 2.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Okta, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This company provides container shipping and related services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 143.9% over the last 60 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price and Consensus

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a PEG ratio of 0.05 compared with 0.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

