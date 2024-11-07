Trump Trade: Stocks to Watch as the Former President Retakes Office

Reclaiming the White House, Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris to become the presidential elect as the 47 th President of the United States. While every administration's economic policies have pros and cons, the stock market reacted quite positively to the news with the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones all up over +2% on Wednesday. After receiving 291 of the 270 electoral votes needed to retake office, let’s take a look at some of the stocks and sectors that may benefit from another Trump presidency.
"Drill Baby Drill" - Oil Stocks Although oil stocks were mixed today, Trump has infamously expressed his objective of maintaining the U.S. as the largest petroleum and gas-producing nation in the world. Investors may want to take Trump’s famous line “Drill baby drill” with a grain of salt in regards to increasing the exploration and production of oil which he themes as liquid gold. That said, oil conglomerates like Exxon Mobil ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) and Chevron ( CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report) ) could benefit from a Trump administration but it's noteworthy that the ladder currently lands a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on a trend of declining earnings estimate revisions.
Financials - M & A The financial sector saw quite a rally in Wednesday’s trading session with big banks leading the way. JPMorgan ( JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) and Wells Fargo’s ( WFC Quick Quote WFC - Free Report) stock spiked over +10% as Trump’s policies are deemed more lenient toward the regulations of mergers and acquisitions which are facilitated by banks. Goldman Sachs ( GS Quick Quote GS - Free Report) stock also popped more than +10% and ranks first in worldwide announced and completed mergers and acquisitions this year. One M&A to watch specifically is Kroger’s ( KR Quick Quote KR - Free Report) proposed takeover of Albertsons ( ACI Quick Quote ACI - Free Report) which has been opposed by the Biden administration. There are monopoly fears surrounding the two grocery chains coming together and a Trump presidency may be the only hope of the deal going through with Albertsons' stock rising +2% to $19 but still 79% from its acquisition price of $34.10 a share.
The Crypto Trade Trump has been a strong supporter of the cryptocurrency market which fairs well for the regulation of the commodity. The price of Bitcoin hit new highs of over $76,000 today and is now sitting on +79% gains for the year. Notably, Coinbase’s ( COIN Quick Quote COIN - Free Report) stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) as the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in terms of volume. Meanwhile, point of sales (POS) solutions provider Block ( SQ Quick Quote SQ - Free Report) is attractive in this regard as well and crypto miner Marathon Digital ( MARA Quick Quote MARA - Free Report) may certainly be of interest. Coinbase and Marathon Digital’s stock skyrocketed +31% and +19% on Wednesday respectively with Block shares up +7%. Image Source: Trading Economics Tesla - EV Makers Being buddies with the President has its perks and Tesla ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) CEO Elon Musk was one of Trump’s largest campaign supporters, donating over $100 million. As reported by BBC News, Trump has stated he would offer Musk a position in his administration to eliminate government waste under a cabinet themed the “Department of Government Efficiency” or DOGE. More tax credit incentives for Tesla and other EV makers could help boost their profitability with BBC pointing out that Musk could also benefit from Trump's presidency through his ownership of SpaceX, which dominates the business of sending government satellites to space. Tesla shares climbed +15% to new 52-week highs of $289 a share and covets a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with many analysts starting to increase their earnings outlook for the EV leader. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Honorable Mention - Trump Meda Stock Trump Media & Technology (( DJT Quick Quote DJT - Free Report) ) is a direct play on Trumps electoral fortunes. As the company’s majority shareholder, Trump also uses the DJT’s core product, Truth Social, as his primary communication platform. This stock is not for everyone and remains extremely volatile and speculative. More of a meme stock than a foundational investment, Trump Media doesn't have meaningful operating revenues at this stage or even a long enough operating history, which is why it doesn't have a Zacks Rank. However, DJT rose +6% on Wednesday and has soared over +100% this year.
Image: Bigstock
Trump Trade: Stocks to Watch as the Former President Retakes Office
Image Source: Trading Economics
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
