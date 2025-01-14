Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 14th:

Blue Bird (BLBD - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Blue Bird has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Carpenter Technology (CRS - Free Report) : This international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Carpenter Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Travelers Companies (TRV - Free Report) : This company which is a producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels as well as drilling tools, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

The Travelers Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


