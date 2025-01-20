See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 20th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV - Free Report) : This cable and direct-to-home satellite television systems operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Televisa S.A. Price and Consensus
Grupo Televisa S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Televisa S.A. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Grupo Televisa S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Grupo Televisa S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Grupo Televisa S.A. Quote
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC - Free Report) : This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Wells Fargo & Company Price and Consensus
Wells Fargo & Company price-consensus-chart | Wells Fargo & Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
Wells Fargo & Company dividend-yield-ttm | Wells Fargo & Company Quote
