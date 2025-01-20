Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV - Free Report) : This cable and direct-to-home satellite television systems operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Televisa S.A. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Grupo Televisa S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC - Free Report) : This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Wells Fargo & Company Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

