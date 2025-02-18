Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18:                     

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

SouthState Corporation (SSB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

