We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18:
Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% the last 60 days.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus
Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% the last 60 days.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Price and Consensus
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Quote
SouthState Corporation (SSB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% in the last 60 days.
SouthState Corporation Price and Consensus
SouthState Corporation price-consensus-chart | SouthState Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
SouthState Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
SouthState Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | SouthState Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.