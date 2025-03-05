We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT - Free Report) : This business development company that seeks to make debt, equity, and loan investments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM - Free Report) : This infrastructure solutions provider for communications, data center, and entertainment networks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
BGC Group, Inc. (BGC - Free Report) : This brokerage and financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified mortgage financing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
AC Immune SA (ACIU - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
