Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT - Free Report) : This business development company that seeks to make debt, equity, and loan investments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Price and Consensus

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Price and Consensus

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM - Free Report) : This infrastructure solutions provider for communications, data center, and entertainment networks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Quote

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC - Free Report) : This brokerage and financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

BGC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified mortgage financing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus

Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

AC Immune SA (ACIU - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

AC Immune Price and Consensus

AC Immune Price and Consensus

AC Immune price-consensus-chart | AC Immune Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) - free report >>

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) - free report >>

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) - free report >>

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) - free report >>

AC Immune (ACIU) - free report >>

Published in

biotechnology finance