Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU - Free Report) : This online brokerage and wealth management platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Futu’ shares gained 22.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

IHS Holding Limited (IHS - Free Report) : This communications infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days.

IHS’ shares gained 72.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) : This semiconductor and related solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Infineon’s shares gained 7.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

