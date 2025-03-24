See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) - free report >>
IHS Holding Limited (IHS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies. In addition, whether you "Accept All," Deny Optional," click the X or otherwise continue to use the site, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) - free report >>
IHS Holding Limited (IHS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:
Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU - Free Report) : This online brokerage and wealth management platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
Futu’ shares gained 22.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
IHS Holding Limited (IHS - Free Report) : This communications infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days.
IHS Holding Limited Price and Consensus
IHS Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | IHS Holding Limited Quote
IHS’ shares gained 72.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
IHS Holding Limited Price
IHS Holding Limited price | IHS Holding Limited Quote
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) : This semiconductor and related solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus
Infineon Technologies AG price-consensus-chart | Infineon Technologies AG Quote
Infineon’s shares gained 7.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Infineon Technologies AG Price
Infineon Technologies AG price | Infineon Technologies AG Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.