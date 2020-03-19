Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:
The Clorox Company (CLX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of consumer and professional products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
Clorox’s shares gained 20.1% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 28.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) : This manufacturer of food and beverage products has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Campbell Soup’s shares gained 11.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT - Free Report) : This clinical-stage company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.4% over the last 60 days.
Vaxart’s shares gained 75.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Novavax, Inc. (NVAX - Free Report) : This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.
Novavax’s shares gained 18.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
