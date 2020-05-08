Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK - Free Report) : This molecular diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.

GenMark's shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX - Free Report) : This operator of an electronic trading platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

MarketAxess’ shares gained more than 21.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The Clorox Company (CLX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Clorox’s shares gained 11.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

