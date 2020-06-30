In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 40%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.
