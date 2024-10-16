Want to Save $10,000 in a Year? Start With Just $28 a Day

I stumbled on an Instagram video recently — one of those short clips with someone talking straight to the camera. "It only takes spending $28 a day to blow through $10,000 a year," the person warned. "No wonder everyone is broke."

Naturally, my first thought was to double check the math. But after a few quick taps on the calculator, it was $10,220.

Whoa.

My second thought was that this Debbie Downer was focusing on the wrong thing. Sure, it only takes $28 a day to spend $10,000 in a year... but that also means it only takes $28 a day to save $10,000 in a year.

Here's why that's monumentally important for everyone to hear...

Why Small Feels Inconsequential

Despite all the advice out there about saving, over half of American workers — 53%, according to a recent Bankrate study — say it's difficult or even impossible to save money consistently. And it's not because people don't want to save. It's because the concept of saving often feels overwhelming, like it needs to be this grand, all-or-nothing endeavor.

And of course it does. We're constantly bombarded with messages about needing thousands of dollars set aside for emergencies, retirement, investing, you name it. Hearing numbers like $1,000, $5,000, $50,000, $100,000, or more is enough to make most people freeze up. How can you possibly get there when 66% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and saving even $50 a week seems like a stretch?

The thing is, this mindset can actually be a huge barrier to saving money.

Think about it; if saving feels impossible, a lot of people simply won't bother doing it at all. It's an all-too-common trap, thinking that if you can't save a lot, then it's not worth it to save anything. But that's exactly where micro-saving — the act of consistently saving very small amounts, like $5 or even your spare change — flips the script.

Instead of focusing on a lofty end goal, micro-saving shifts your attention to the small actions you can take daily.

It's not about making one giant leap — it's about taking tiny steps that add up over time. Ultimately, when you're getting started, the habit of saving is much more important than the amount. Even setting aside a few dollars here and there can build positive momentum.

If you can save $5 a day, that's $150 a month. Repeat for seven months, and you'll have saved more than $1,000 — no small feat considering 56% of U.S. adults say they wouldn't be able to pay an emergency expense of $1,000 from their savings, according to Bankrate's 2024 Annual Emergency Savings Report.

And when you start to see progress — no matter how small — it builds confidence. Once you realized that the "impossible" $1,000 was attainable, hitting $5,000 doesn't seem quite so intimidating.

Does setting aside even $5 feel like a challenge? That's okay; start smaller. If $1 a day is doable, start there. If it's 50 cents a day, go with that. Every single dollar saved is a step in the right direction.

Maybe you're reading this and thinking that saving such small amounts feels pointless. Or maybe, you're like 22-year-old Eve (with whom I excitedly shared an earlier draft of this article because the idea seemed right up her alley) and you're thinking, "So now I'm supposed to start saving $5 every day instead of treating myself to a coffee run before work? What's even the point of having money if I don't get to spend it on the things that make me happy??!"

To that, I say, no one's asking you to give up all the things that make you happy! Saving isn't about stripping away happiness — it's about adding options. And here's the thing: Saving doesn't mean choosing between happiness or security. It means having both.

Here's what I mean...

Without savings, you're always one unexpected bill away from a financial emergency. Your car breaks down, the water heater dies, or an unexpected medical bill shows up — if you don't have anything set aside, what are your options? Maybe you put it on a credit card. But that just creates debt — and debt means interest, fees, and stress.

On the flip side, if you've been saving even small amounts — let's say $5 a day — suddenly, you have a little cushion. Now you're not panicking when life throws you a curveball. You've got options. You have freedom. And that freedom is powerful.

And I'm not just talking about emergencies. Let's say your best friend invites you on a last-minute weekend trip. With savings, you can say "yes" without hesitation because you've got a little stash for the fun stuff, too.

That's why saving matters. It's not about denying yourself today — it's about creating options for your future self.

So, is saving important? Absolutely. Because at the end of the day, it's not about how much you're saving. It's about being ready for whatever happens next.

Or maybe you're not like Eve, who is massively conscious of her credit card balance, and you're more like pre-2020 me and thinking, "Okay, but if I have an emergency, why can't I just put it on my credit card and worry about it later?"

You could. (And I did.) But here's the thing — using your credit card is like taking out a high-interest loan every time you swipe. And every time you carry a balance, the costs just keep piling up, making whatever you bought way more expensive than you realize.

Let's break it down: Say you charge a $500 emergency car repair to your credit card and only make the minimum payments. With a typical 20% interest rate, by the time you pay it off, that $500 repair could easily cost you over $600 or more, depending on how long it takes you to pay it down. That's an extra $100 you didn't need to spend.

And that's if we're talking about one small emergency. What happens if you keep putting every unexpected bill, every spontaneous dinner, every "I'll worry about it later" on credit? Those small debts turn into a mountain before you know it. The interest becomes a weight you have to drag around with you — month after month.

Meanwhile, if you had even a tiny emergency fund — let's say just $500 saved up — then you can pay for that car repair upfront, no interest, no debt, no stress. It's a one-and-done. You walk away free and clear.

Plus, relying on credit keeps you stuck in a cycle, constantly paying off yesterday's expenses instead of building for tomorrow. But with even a small savings habit, you flip the script. Now, you're using your money, on your terms.

So, sure, you can put it on a credit card and worry about it later.

But that's exactly the problem — you're always worrying about it later.

Savings — no matter how small — gives you a way out of that cycle. It puts you back in control.

3 Simple Steps to Finally Start Saving

Getting started with micro-saving doesn't have to be complicated. In fact, it's better to keep it super simple so you can build momentum right away. Here's what I'd recommend for your first three steps...

Step 1: Start Tiny — Really Tiny

Forget the idea that you need to save big right out of the gate. Start by setting aside just $1 a day. Yes, just one dollar. You're building a habit here, and the goal is to prove to yourself that you can do it consistently. The amount itself doesn't matter as much as the act of saving.

If $1 is too easy, bump it up to $2 or $5 for the next month. But the key is to start small and make it automatic. Set up a daily transfer into a separate savings account, so it happens without you even thinking about it. Even better, put it into a high-yield savings account and give your savings an extra boost.

Why It Works:You're removing friction and resistance. Saving $1 won't impact your daily life, but seeing that account grow, even a little, will motivate you to keep going. All of a sudden, you're a saver.

Step 2: Find "Hidden" Money to Save

Now that you're in the habit of saving a few dollars every day, start looking for small expenses you can redirect into savings. Maybe it's the $3 extra you were going to spend on a fancy coffee upgrade or the $10 you didn't spend because you packed your lunch instead of ordering takeout one day.

The idea here isn't to cut out everything you enjoy — it's just about capturing small amounts that won't be missed. When you find "extra" money like this, transfer it immediately into your savings account. Don't leave it hanging around, or it'll get spent.

Why It Works:It changes your mindset. Instead of feeling like you're sacrificing, you're just redirecting money you already have toward a goal that benefits you.

Step 3: Use a Round-Up App or Create a "Spare Change" Jar

If you want a more automated way to save, use an app like Qapital or your bank's "round-up" feature to sweep your spare change into savings every time you make a purchase.

If you prefer a more visual approach, start a physical "spare change" jar at home. Every time you have loose change or a $1 bill in your pocket or purse, drop it in the jar. Once a month, deposit whatever you've collected into your savings account.

Why It Works:It's simple and effortless. You won't even notice the small amounts being saved, but over time, they'll build up faster than you'd think.

One Dollar at a Time

Look, I know it feels like each of those steps feels too tiny to make a difference. A dollar a day? Spare change? Does it really make a difference?

It seems impossible, but it does. Remember, it only takes $5 a day to add up to $1,825 in a year...

...or $28 a day to surpass $10,000...

It's up to you to decide whether your daily habits will build your future — or break it.