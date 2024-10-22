Why Financial Experts Use Credit Cards Daily - And You Can Too

"Okay, I've got to ask — why do people even have credit cards? I mean, isn't debt evil?"

It was a slow afternoon at my favorite coffee shop, and I was tapping away on my laptop when the barista, a college girl named Maia, wandered over. The place was empty, and whenever she had no customers to tend to, Maia liked to pepper me with her burning personal finance questions.

"Because I don't get it," she added. "Tons of people come through here every afternoon, and they're always paying with credit cards. Why would anyone sign up for something that's literally designed to put you in debt? Aren't credit cards like, the root of all future ruin!?"

I laughed.

"I get that. And for some people, it can definitely be a problem. There are a lot of people in the country with debt they can't handle, and credit cards are a big, big part of that."

"But used the right way," I continued, "A credit card can actually be really helpful. In fact, I have a lot of friends who are financial planners — they're some of the most responsible money managers I know — and they all use credit cards pretty regularly."

"Really?" she asked, surprised.

"Yep. Because they use them wisely. No interest payments, just the benefits — rewards, cash back, protections, you name it."

She thought for a second, then said, "So, they're not... evil?"

"Not at all," I said. "I mean, they're not good either. They're tools, and they can just as easily work for you as against you, like a hammer or a chainsaw. It's all about how you use them."

That conversation stuck with me. Because it highlighted something I've seen over and over again — a lot of people think of credit cards as dangerous or somehow inherently bad.

But they're really not.

When used properly, they can actually be a great financial tool — one that gives you flexibility, builds your credit, and even puts a little extra cash back in your pocket.

Let's explore how.

Credit Cards Aren't the Problem — It's How You Use Them

Let's get one thing clear: Credit cards aren't inherently good or bad. They're just financial tools, like a hammer or a kitchen knife. In the right hands, they're helpful and effective. In the wrong hands, they can cause problems. But blaming the tool itself? That's like blaming a hammer for a bent nail.

Maybe you're reading this and thinking, "Meredith, didn't you write multiple articles on the insidious nature of credit card debt?" Yes. Yes, I did. And credit cards certainly can suck you in if you're not careful.

So, what makes credit cards risky for some people? It usually comes down to behavior. If you're someone who has trouble sticking to a budget, the easy access to credit can be a real temptation. That's why credit cards often get a bad rap. People use them to overspend, and before they know it, they're carrying a balance with high interest charges.

But if you have control over your spending and a good system in place, credit cards can actually work in your favor. Like my financial planner friends. I recently asked a few of them about the reasons they use credit cards instead of cash or debit; here are a few of the reasons they gave me.

Convenience and Flexibility

Credit cards offer a level of convenience that's hard to beat. You don't have to worry about having cash on hand, and they're accepted almost everywhere. Plus, you get a short-term loan on every purchase — if you pay your balance in full each month, you're essentially using someone else's money for a few weeks for free.

Building Credit History

One of the biggest advantages of using credit cards responsibly is building a strong credit history. Having a good credit score opens doors to lower interest rates on mortgages and loans, which saves you money in the long run. In fact, if you have a FICO score above 690, you can qualify for better financial products, which can translate to major savings over a lifetime (think loan rates for your cars and mortgage).

Rewards and Cash Back

Many credit cards offer rewards for everyday spending. Whether it's cash back, travel points, or perks like extended warranties; these benefits can add real value. For instance, a good cash-back card can earn you 1% to 5% on purchases, turning your regular spending into a little bonus.

Protection Against Fraud

Credit cards also come with strong fraud protections. If someone steals your card information and makes unauthorized purchases, you're usually not liable. With debit cards, on the other hand, the process to get your money back can be slow, and in the meantime, you're out those funds.

If credit cards are good enough for financial planners, then why do they get such a bad reputation?

It's because many people don't use them strategically... or responsibly. Instead of leveraging the benefits and paying off their balances, they end up paying high interest rates and fees, which cancels out any rewards they might earn. The key is understanding how to avoid those pitfalls.

The Real Pitfalls of Credit Cards — and How to Avoid Them

If credit cards are so great, why do they cause so much trouble? It's because they're easy to misuse. Here's where people usually trip up...

1. High Interest Rates

Credit card interest is brutal. Average APRs can be over 20%, which means carrying a balance can snowball quickly. If you're only paying the minimum, that $1,000 shopping spree could take years to pay off, and cost double in the end.

Avoid It: Pay in full every month. That way, the interest rate is irrelevant.

2. Temptation to Overspend

Ever notice it's easier to splurge when you're not using cash? That's why credit cards encourage overspending. Studies show people are willing to spend up to 18% more when they swipe versus paying cash.

Avoid It: Stick to a budget. Use your card for planned purchases, not impulse buys.

3. Minimum Payments Keep You Stuck

Minimum payments are a trap. They're set low on purpose — usually 2%-3% of the balance — to keep you paying interest for as long as possible. It might seem manageable, but that's how people get stuck in debt cycles.

Avoid It: Always pay more than the minimum. Even a little extra makes a big difference.

4. Fees, Fees, and More Fees

Credit cards are packed with hidden fees: annual fees, late fees, cash advance fees... the list goes on. Miss a payment and you could also get slapped with a penalty APR.

Avoid It: Know your card's terms. Set up autopay and steer clear of cards with high fees unless the perks justify them.

How to Make Credit Cards Work for You

Here's how to turn the tables and make credit cards work in your favor:

1. Pay It Off in Full, Every Month

Credit cards have many benefits, but they're only worth it if you're paying off your full balance every month. Otherwise, you start to accrue interest on your balance, which can snowball quickly thanks to the power of compounding.

Tip: Make sure you're not using your credit card for purchases outside of your budget. If you stick to purchases you were going to make anyway (and have budgeted for), you should have no problem using that money to pay off the balance.

Use Rewards Wisely

Cash back, travel perks, or discounts — credit cards can pay you back for everyday spending. Just don't chase rewards by overspending. But don't let the siren song of "reward points" pull you off your path; stick to purchases you'd make anyway.

Tip: Look for cards that match your spending patterns. If you drive a lot, get a card with gas rewards. If you love dining out, find a card that rewards restaurants.

2. Take Advantage of Purchase Protections

Many cards come with perks like extended warranties, purchase protection, and even travel insurance. Bought a new phone and cracked the screen a week later? If you paid with the right card, you might be covered.

Tip: Check your card's benefits guide and make sure to use the right card for big purchases.

3. Track Spending and Set Alerts

Most cards offer apps that break down your spending by category and can alert you when you're nearing your limit. It's like having a personal budget coach built into your wallet.

Tip: Use these tools to avoid accidental overspending and stay on top of your budget.

Why Credit Cards Aren't for Everyone

So, we've established that credit cards can be powerful tools — but that doesn't mean they're right for everyone. Just like you wouldn't hand a new driver the keys to a race car, credit cards require a certain level of financial control and discipline.

The following people probably should hold off:

Impulse Shoppers.If you struggle to walk away from a sale or have a habit of buying things you don't need, credit cards can feed that temptation.

Those Carrying Existing Debt.If you're already juggling high-interest debt, adding more with a credit card can make things worse. It's like trying to put out a fire with gasoline.

Anyone Without a Solid Repayment Plan. If you're not confident that you can pay your balance off in full every month, it's probably best to stick to a debit card or cash.

But even if you fall into one of those categories, it doesn't mean you can't enjoy some of the benefits credit cards offer. Many debit cards now come with similar protections to credit cards, minus the risk of interest. You can also find secured credit cards, which require a deposit and prevent you from overspending (but allow you to build credit).

Remember, the goal is to find a payment method that works for you — not against you. And that might mean choosing something other than a credit card until you're ready.

Credit Cards Aren't Villains, Just Misunderstood

Credit cards aren't good or bad — they're just tools that need to be used wisely. When you focus on avoiding the common pitfalls (interest, overspending, and fees) and stick to using credit in a controlled, intentional way, you're likely to find that credit cards can actually enhance your financial strategy.

In summary... Know your limits. Have a plan. Use your card like a financial tool, not a free pass to spend.

With the right approach, you can enjoy the perks and protections credit cards offer — without any of the downsides. You just have to be honest with yourself about whether they're a tool that will work for you... or against you.