Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Intel ( INTC ), NextEra Energy ( NEE ), and PetroChina Company ( PTR ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Intel have underperformed the Zacks General Semiconductor industry in the year-to-date period (+15.8% vs. +23.8%) on lingering uncertainty about the company's ability to streamline its manufacturing operations. The Zacks analyst believes that Intel is likely to benefit from higher demand for its 10 nanometer (nm) SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors, due to continuation of remote working and online learning wave amid robust growth in PC market.

Further, Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum amid recovering automotive industry through 2021. However, declining average selling price (ASPs), weakness in Internet of Things (IoT) end-markets and production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Intel here >>> )

NextEra Energy shares have lost -0.5% over the last six months against the Zacks Electric Power industry’s gain of +5.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that NextEra Energy will benefit from its $50-$55 billion capital investment plan to strengthen infrastructure and add more clean assets to the generation portfolio.

Despite the lingering pandemic, NextEra Energy is on course to achieve its long-term growth objectives through solid execution of organic projects, expansion of natural gas pipelines and strategic acquisitions.

Also, the company has ample liquidity to meet its current debt obligations. However, NextEra's operations and profitability are likely to be hampered if the planned nuclear plant outages last longer than expected.

(You can read the full research report on NextEra Energy here >>> )

Shares of PetroChina have gained +12.6% in the past three months against the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry’s loss of -0.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that PetroChina is well-positioned to capitalize on China’s growing natural gas demand.

The company’s natural gas business offers lucrative growth prospects in the coming years as China moves from coal to natural gas. Moreover, with higher energy production and lower lifting costs supporting the company's exploration and production segment, the stock has a bright future.

(You can read the full research report on PetroChina here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Anthem ( ANTM ), Illumina ( ILMN ) and Biogen ( BIIB ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research