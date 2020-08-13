Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK - Free Report) is a provider of short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.
ION Geophysical Corporation (IO - Free Report) is a provider of a variety of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 95% downward over the last 30 days.
SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW - Free Report) is a provider of regional airline services in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 72.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV - Free Report) is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD - Free Report) is the owner and operator of senior living communities in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 13th
